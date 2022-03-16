The 64-bit Arm Updates Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.18

The 64-bit Arm (ARM64 / AArch64) architecture code updates have been submitted ahead of the Linux 5.18 merge window opening next week.
The ARM64 architecture maintainer for the Linux kernel, Will Deacon, is on holiday so submitted early the feature updates for Linux 5.18.
ARM64 (AArch64) changes for Linux 5.18 include support for including Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) tags within ELF coredumps, instruction encoder updates, support for a new "asymmetric" MTE mode, support for the QARMA3 pointer authentication algorithm, PMU support for the CPU cores within the Apple M1 SoCs, support for using RNDR instructions within the arch_get_random_* functions, and a variety of other code clean-ups and low level improvements.
More details on the ARM64 changes coming for the Linux 5.18 cycle via this pull request.
See this list of new features expected for Linux 5.18 for other changes expected to land in the mainline kernel over the next two weeks.
