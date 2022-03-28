Linux 5.18 Hardens The Kernel For 64-bit Arm With Shadow Call Stack Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 28 March 2022 at 05:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
In addition to supporting the Tesla FSD chip, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, and other new Arm SoCs in Linux 5.18, this kernel will also be more secure for 64-bit Arm with adding Shadow Call Stack support.

The GCC 12 compiler to be released very soon adds AArch64 Shadow Call Stack support similar to the SCS instrumentation already supported by the LLVM Clang compiler. The Shadow Call Stack compiler support is to help protect against stack buffer overflows

With the Linux 5.18 hardening updates there is support added for ARM64 (AArch64) Shadow Call Stack support when building the Linux kernel with GCC 12 and newer. Previously this work was attempted for the kernel as a kernel-specific GCC plug-in but now thankfully the GCC compiler has this upstream SCS instrumentation pass.

The ARM64 SCS support is the prominent hardening change for this current kernel cycle for protecting against return address overwrites.
Add A Comment
Related News
Tesla FSD Chip Added To Upstream Linux 5.18 Along With The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
Arm Posts GCC Tuning Patches For Neoverse-N2 & New Neoverse-Demeter
The 64-bit Arm Updates Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.18
Initial Arm Mali "Valhall" Patches Sent Out For Panfrost Linux Kernel Driver
Reverse Engineering & Open-Source Driver Work Advancing For Arm's Valhall GPU
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Sees Timely Support With The Mainline Linux 5.17 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support
Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Released - Built Atop Debian 11
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Fish 3.4 Shell Released With Faster Globbing, Improved Command Substitution Syntax