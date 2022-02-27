Linux 5.17-rc6 Released To Cap Off A Crazy Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 February 2022 at 06:11 PM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.17-rc6 to cap off the week that he describes as "nobody can claim that last week was *normal*, but whatever crazy things are going on in the world (and I personally had "Zombieapocalypse" on my bingo card, not "Putin has a mental breakdown"), it doesn't seem to have affected the kernel much."

Linux 5.17 continues moving closer to release and will see its stable debut in hopefully two weeks time. Linux 5.16-rc6 comes in as a fairly normal release candidates with the usual code churn, but Linus does express some caution over some lingering issues that could hold up the final release.

Linus commented, "While things look reasonably normal, we _are_ getting pretty late in the release, and we still have a number of known regressions. They don't seem all that big and scary, but some of them were reported right after the rc1 release, so they are getting a bit long in the tooth. I'd hate to have to delay 5.17 just because of them, and I'm starting to be a bit worried here. I think all the affected maintainers know who they are..."

More details in the Linux 5.17-rc6 announcement. See our Linux 5.17 feature overview for a look at all of the changes coming into this next kernel version.
3 Comments
Related News
Latest Batch Of LoongArch Patches Posted For The Linux Kernel
Linux RNG Improvements Aim For Better VM Security
Red Hat Eyeing Innovative eBPF Uses For Linux's HID Subsystem
More DRM Display/Graphics Driver Changes Readied For Linux 5.18
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
PostgreSQL Begins Working On Zstd Compression Support
GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0
FreeDOS 1.3 Released To Advance This Open-Source MS-DOS Replacement
Intel Ramps Up Linux Investment By Acquiring Linutronix
Red Hat Eyeing Innovative eBPF Uses For Linux's HID Subsystem
GNOME 42 Beta Released - Begins The UI / Feature / API Freeze, More Apps Ported To GTK4