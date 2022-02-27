Linux 5.17-rc6 Released To Cap Off A Crazy Week

Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.17-rc6 to cap off the week that he describes as "nobody can claim that last week was *normal*, but whatever crazy things are going on in the world (and I personally had "Zombieapocalypse" on my bingo card, not "Putin has a mental breakdown"), it doesn't seem to have affected the kernel much."
Linux 5.17 continues moving closer to release and will see its stable debut in hopefully two weeks time. Linux 5.16-rc6 comes in as a fairly normal release candidates with the usual code churn, but Linus does express some caution over some lingering issues that could hold up the final release.
Linus commented, "While things look reasonably normal, we _are_ getting pretty late in the release, and we still have a number of known regressions. They don't seem all that big and scary, but some of them were reported right after the rc1 release, so they are getting a bit long in the tooth. I'd hate to have to delay 5.17 just because of them, and I'm starting to be a bit worried here. I think all the affected maintainers know who they are..."
More details in the Linux 5.17-rc6 announcement. See our Linux 5.17 feature overview for a look at all of the changes coming into this next kernel version.
