Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.17-rc5 as another weekly test version of Linux 5.17 that will debut as stable in March.
Linux 5.17-rc5 is another routine update and doesn't come in as overly big (or small) and all around appears to be pacing well at this point for an on-schedule release.
Torvalds commented in the 5.17-rc5 announcement, "Things continue to look pretty much normal. There are fixes all over the place, but no more than usual for this time of the release. And the statistics look normal too, with most of the changes being to drivers. The diffstat looks a bit unusual with the Intel iwlwifi driver showing a lot of modification, but it's almost entirely due to removal of the deprecated broadcast filtering that doesn't even work with newer firmware. Outside the driver subsystems, it's mostly arch updates (kvm shows up a lot again), tooling and networking."
See the Linux 5.17 feature overview to learn about all of the exciting changes coming in this kernel version.
Linux 5.17 Git continues running well across my wide range of tests.
Linux 5.17 stable will be out in mid-to-late March and will be picked up by Fedora 36 and many other spring Linux distribution releases. Sadly though Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is sticking to Linux 5.15 due to its LTS status rather than the already stable v5.16 or v5.17.
Add A Comment