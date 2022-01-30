Linux 5.17-rc2 Released - "A Bit On The Bigger Side"

Linus Torvalds' schedule due to travels remains a bit off and as such Linux 5.17-rc2 is already available this morning.
Torvalds just released Linux 5.17-rc2, which he characterizes as "Nothing hugely surprising here - it's a bit on the bigger side for being an rc2, but maybe part of that is that there's a NFS client merge-window pull request that got merged late due to it having been marked as spam. But more likely it's just the usual random fluctuation, with no deeper reason."
The brief Linux 5.17-rc2 announcement can be read on the kernel mailing list.
Of the patches in Linux 5.17-rc2, this kernel does pick up the fix for the recent Intel graphics driver vulnerability that may impact system performance.
Linux 5.17 stable should be out around the end of March. See the Linux 5.17 feature overview for a look at all the changes to find with this first major kernel cycle of 2022.
8 Comments