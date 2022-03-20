Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support

Following the one week delay to the release schedule, Linus Torvalds issued the Linux 5.17 stable release a short time ago.
Linux 5.17 has many new features including the new AMD P-State driver alternative to ACPI CPUFreq, Intel AMX support for KVM virtualization, early Intel Raptor Lake enablement, Intel Platform Firmware Runtime updating, Universal Stylus support, various performance optimizations, and more.
In the v5.17 announcement, Linus wrote, "So we had an extra week of at the end of this release cycle, and I'm happy to report that it was very calm indeed. We could probably have skipped it with not a lot of downside, but we did get a few last-minute reverts and fixes in and avoid some brown-paper bugs that would otherwise have been stable fodder, so it's all good."
See my Linux 5.17 feature list for more details on all of the changes in this kernel.
Looking ahead to the next cycle, a lot is expected for Linux 5.18.
