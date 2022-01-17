Linux 5.17 Picks Up A Real-Time Analysis Tool
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 17 January 2022 at 07:04 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
A new tool added to the kernel source tree with Linux 5.17 is rtla to serve for real-time Linux performance and tracing analysis.

Thanks to the work of kernel developer Daniel Bristot de Oliveira who is employed by Red Hat, the Real-Time Linux Analysis (RTLA) tool has been added to the kernel source tree.

RTLA makes use of the Linux kernel's tracing capabilities to help analyze performance and tracing data. In particular, the rtla command has sub-options for reading information from the kernel's operating system noise "osnoise" and IRQ/thread timer latency "timerlat"tracers.

This tool will become quite valuable with PREEMPT_RT real-time Linux kernel support also expected to be finally mainlined soon.

The RTLA tool describes itself as: "The rtla is a meta-tool that includes a set of commands that aims to analyze the real-time properties of Linux. But instead of testing Linux as a black box, rtla leverages kernel tracing capabilities to provide precise information about the properties and root causes of unexpected results."

More details about RTLA via Daniel's blog and RTLA was merged on Sunday as part of the tracing updates for Linux 5.17.


rtla is now in the mainline kernel for helping to analyze real-time performance of the kernel... Good to see ahead of PREEMPT_RT's long-awaited mainlining. And yet more great kernel contributions via Red Hat.

Add A Comment
Related News
Mold 1.0.1 Released As Newest Version Of This High-Speed Linker
Ruby 3.1 Released With Speedy, Experimental In-Process JIT Compiler
Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD
OpenBLAS 0.3.19 Released With Alder Lake & Sapphire Rapids Detection
Notcurses 3.0 Released For Adding "Bling" To Your Terminal Apps
Wasmer 2.1 WebAssembly Implementation Adds Virtual Filesystem, Lisp + Crystal Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
Microsoft Reworks The "DXGKRNL" Driver It Wants To Get Into The Linux Kernel
MGLRU Is A Very Enticing Enhancement For Linux In 2022
BOLT Merged Into LLVM To Optimize Binaries For Faster Performance
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
Linux 5.17 Adds Support For "The First Usable, Low-Cost RISC-V Platform"
The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting