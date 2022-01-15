PCI Changes For Linux 5.17 Bring Intel Raptor Lake IDs, Apple PCIe Clock Gating

The PCI subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.17 kernel have been submitted to Linus.
The PCI/PCIe subsystem updates for Linux 5.17 aren't particularly exciting but do have a few changes worth pointing out:
- Clock gating is now enabled for the Apple PCIe controller driver for saving power on Apple Silicon hardware.
- i.MX8MM support is added to the Freescale i.MX PCIe controller driver.
- Intel Raptor Lake support has been added to the Intel VMD host bridge driver.
- Microsoft's Hyper-V host bridge driver has added 64-bit ARM (ARM64/AArch64) Hyper-V virtual PCI support.
The full list of PCI changes for Linux 5.17 can be found from this pull request.
Add A Comment