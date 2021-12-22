Linux 5.17 Will Have An Important Intel P-State Update For Alder Lake Mobile CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 December 2021 at 05:12 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Linux 5.17 will have a seemingly important fix for upcoming Intel Alder Lake mobile processors. Without this change/fix, you might not see the advertised one-core turbo frequencies being met for your processor depending upon the system and whether tuning your EPP.

A change to the Intel P-State CPU frequency scaling driver is now queued up as part of the power management code destined for Linux 5.17. "There is an expectation from users that they can get frequency specified by cpufreq/cpuinfo_max_freq when conditions permit. But with AlderLake mobile it may not be possible," begins the patch with this Alder Lake mobile fix.

With upcoming Alder Lake mobile processors the Energy Performance Preference (EPP) value behaves slightly differently and with the existing kernel behavior could lead to the CPU frequencies potentially being limited. But the fix will update the EPP value at boot to try to limit clipping of frequencies. The EPP number ultimately impacts the rate of the performance state being increased/decreased depending upon performance/power-savings preferences of the system.


What this means from the driver side is an EPP value of 128 worked well for prior Intel CPU generations to ensure maximum frequencies can be reached while for Alder Lake mobile that value should be 102. A code comment also reinforces that an EPP value of 102 is the maximum suggested value that can result in one core turbo frequency being met for Alder Lake mobile CPUs.


So for Alder Lake mobile, P-State will set 102 on boot for the EPP while keeping to 128 for other CPUs in order to hopefully see better turbo behavior out-of-the-box for these processors under Linux. The EPP is tunable via sysfs by Linux users if desiring better performance or increasing the number for striving towards better power-savings while now at least for Alder Lake mobile the out-of-the-box behavior for balanced performance should at least see one core turbo frequencies being more likely to be achieved.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Intel Prepares To Re-Enable ENQCMD On Linux After Being Disabled For "Broken Beyond Repair"
Intel CM Compiler Updated For New Platforms, Including Ponte Vecchio "XT"
Intel Posts "GSC" Linux Driver To Enable HDCP Media Protection For Discrete GPUs
Intel Raptor Lake S Graphics Ready For Linux 5.17, Alder Lake P Now Considered Stable
As We Prepare For 2022, Linux Still Doesn't Have Standardized Per-Client GPU Stats Reporting
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
Microsoft To Make Windows Terminal The Default Choice On Windows 11