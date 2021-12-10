Linux 5.17 Intel Graphics Driver Update Fixes Hangs, More Discrete vRAM Preparations
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 December 2021 at 05:35 AM EST. 1 Comment
Sent to DRM-Next this week for queuing until the Linux 5.17 merge window in January is the latest batch of drm-intel-gt-next updates, which has hang fixes and more preparations for Intel discrete graphics.

There is already some Intel kernel graphics driver code that is queued for Linux 5.17, most notably including VRR support for Ice Lake. This week's drm-intel-gt-next has more notable changes for Intel's open-source driver that continues growing a lot for supporting their discrete graphics plans.

Highlights from this week's pull include:

- A fix for GPU hangs caused by certain media and OpenGL workloads that were able to hang Skylake/Gen9 hardware and newer.

- There is also a fix for GPU hangs within GNOME Shell only found with Tigerlake / Gen12 graphics.

- New workarounds for DG2 Alchemist and Xe HP were introduced. There is also fixes for DG2 buffer migration support.

- Continued work around discrete video memory enablement and the TTM memory management effort continues this cycle with more code now in place. Notable this cycle is failsafe and asynchronous migration being in palce. Intel's TTM back-end is also now able to support cached system memory for better performance during shrinking and also prepares the driver for use with TTM on integrated Intel graphics.

See the PR for the full list of Intel GT patches for 5.17 at this point.
