Linux 5.17 KVM Updates Deliver Intel AMX Support

The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes for Linux 5.17 bring several feature additions.
First up, KVM with Linux 5.17 brings support for Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) debuting with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors. While Linux 5.16 brought Intel AMX support, this didn't include support for using the new instructions within KVM guests. With Linux 5.17 that AMX support for KVM is now ready.
See this prior article for more information on Intel AMX for KVM. Xeon Sapphire Rapids with AMX will begin ramping up production in the months ahead so it's good to see this support merged ahead of time.
KVM with Linux 5.17 also brings RISC-V SBI v0.2 extension support for guests, minimal support for ARMv8.7's PMU extension, a variety of other ARM improvements, MMU cleanups to the KVM x86 code, Hyper-V enlightened MSR bitmap support, and a variety of other low-level improvements.
More details on the Linux 5.17 KVM feature changes via this pull request.
