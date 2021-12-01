Linux 5.17 To Finally Enable Variable Rate Refresh For Intel Ice Lake
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 December 2021 at 06:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
An early batch of Intel kernel graphics driver feature updates intended for Linux 5.17 was sent out yesterday to DRM-Next for queuing until that next merge window opens around the start of the new year. Notable with this pull is Icelake "Gen11" graphics finally seeing variable rate refresh enabled!

With the Linux 5.16 merge window well past, the Intel open-source graphics driver developers have been turning their attention to material they want to see in Linux 5.17 for that kernel to be introduced in the early months of 2022. Sent out yesterday was the first of several PRs to DRM-Next of changes to be queued for that next kernel version. Highlights of yesterday's pull request includes:

- Variable Rate Refresh (VRR) support has been extended to now work with Icelake "Gen 11" graphics rather than being limited to Gen12 and newer. Last year Intel ironed out their Gen12 VRR support on Linux and got that in order for use with Adaptive-Sync displays. Gen11 hardware supports VRR too but it wasn't enabled in the Linux driver until now.


VRR finally for Gen11...


- Alder Lake P has DSI (MIPI's Display Serial Interface) support in place.

- A display audio codec keep-alive feature has been enabled for Xe LPD for use when in low-power states.

- Run-time power management auto-suspend is now enabled by default.

- Per-lane DisplayPort drive settings for Icelake Gen11 graphics and newer.

- Continued work on frame-buffer compression (FBC) and prepping support for multiple FBC instances.

- Various Alder Lake fixes.

See the pull for the lengthy list of patches so far for the Intel i915 DRM driver with Linux 5.17.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Posts Linux Patches Bringing Up Alder Lake N Graphics
Linux 5.16 Merges Fix For One Of The Intel Alder Lake Issues
Intel Compute-Runtime Updated With DG2/Alchemist Support
Intel Posts New Iteration Of Key Locker Support For Linux
Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.9289 Released As A Huge Update
New Linux Patch Series Provides A Fresh Take On Intel Indirect Branch Tracking
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Minecraft Now 30% Faster With Open-Source AMD Radeon Driver On Linux
Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games
Archinstall 2.3 Released For Easily Installing Arch Linux
Wireshark 3.6 Released With Support For World of Warcraft "WOWW" Protocol, Many Others
The Phoronix Premium Thanksgiving / Black Friday 2021 Special
Blender 3.0's Cycles X Rendering Performance Is Looking Great
Microsoft Working On Direct3D 12 Video Acceleration For Mesa