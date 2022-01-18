Folio Improvements For Linux 5.17, Large Folio Patches Posted
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 January 2022 at 04:58 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Back in November memory folios were merged into Linux 5.16 as a fundamental change to the memory management code. Now for Linux 5.17 there are improvements for folios merged and then out likely for Linux 5.18 is introducing the notion of large folios.

Linux's memory folios is designed to let file-systems and the page cache manage memory in chunks larger than the default page size. With Linux 5.16 the core memory management and page cache changes landed for supporting folios. Most benchmarks of folios put the performance benefit in the 0~10% region.

Merged for Linux 5.17 is the folios update that includes converting much of the page cache code to using folios.

Meanwhile Matthew Wilcox of Oracle posted the set of patches on Sunday for enabling large folios. Those patches allow creating large folios in the readahead and fault paths and works with the XFS file-system for now. However, this large folios work isn't intended for Linux 5.17 and will likely be deemed ready for mainline inclusion with the v5.18 cycle in the spring.
Add A Comment
Related News
Rust For Linux Kernel Patches Revised With Upgraded Rust Toolchain, Build Improvements
New Xilinx Drivers, GNSS Reciver USB Driver & Habana Labs Updates Land In Linux 5.17
Page Table Check Feature Merged For Linux 5.17 To Help Fight Memory Corruption
Initial Sound Open Firmware Support For AMD Hardware Comes With Linux 5.17
USB Changes For Linux 5.17: Overdue Xen pvUSB To DWC3 Multi-Stream Transfer
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
Microsoft Reworks The "DXGKRNL" Driver It Wants To Get Into The Linux Kernel
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
BOLT Merged Into LLVM To Optimize Binaries For Faster Performance
FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library
Linux 5.17 Adds Support For "The First Usable, Low-Cost RISC-V Platform"
The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Planning To Stick With Linux 5.15 By Default