Linux 5.17 To Allow Setting Custom Fan Curves For ASUS ROG Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 22 November 2021 at 05:35 AM EST. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
The Linux kernel continues to see improvements around ASUS laptop support on Linux, but the contributions have not been coming directly from the company but rather the community and sometimes after reverse-engineering.

The ASUS-WMI driver has seen a great deal of work recently in the Linux kernel for improving the device support particularly with the higher-end ASUS laptops. There has been dGPU toggling, panel overdrive, platform profile support, and more. Much of this work has come thanks to Linux kernel developer Luke Jones.

In recent months Luke has been working on custom CPU/GPU fan curve support under Linux, similar to what is allowed under Windows. That is the latest work now on the way for the Linux 5.17 cycle.

Queued this past week into the x86 platform drivers "for-next" branch is the custom fan curve support.


For newer ASUS ROG laptops the CPU and GPU can curves can be set via ACPI methods. To user-space this can then be manipulated via the hwmon sysfs. Getting this support in place is nearly 600 lines of code to the ASUS-WMI driver.

Look for this functionality in Linux 5.17 that will come after the new year.
2 Comments
Related News
ASpeed Preparing AST2600 DisplayPort Support
FWUPD 1.7.2 Released With Fixes, Faster & Smaller Daemon
Linux 5.16 Introducing Ability For A Driver To Probe Hardware While Powered Off
NVMe HDD Demoed At Open Compute Project Summit
Linux 5.16 Improves Laptop Support For System76 & HP Omen, Better AMD S0ix
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Supported By Mainline Linux 5.16
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Modernized Zstd Merged Into Linux 5.16 For Much Greater Performance
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation