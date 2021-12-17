AMD Radeon GPU Driver Code Sees More Fixes For Linux 5.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 December 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
After introducing a lot of new AMDGPU feature code in prior weeks to DRM-Next for introduction with Linux 5.17, AMD developers have shifted their DRM-Next focus now onto driver fixes ahead of this next kernel cycle.

A new batch of AMDGPU DRM-Next patches were sent in on Thursday and mostly revolve around fixes. Among the notable fixes is reducing buffer object memory usage for multi-GPU systems by being able to share the system memory DMA mapping address and thus in turn reducing memory usage by avoiding the duplicating of that information. There are also fixes around RAS, SR-IOV, compiler warnings, power management, IP discovery, and SVM fixes to the AMDKFD compute code. There are also some new display-related bits exposed via DebugFS, new SMU debug options, and various driver documentation updates.

The full list of these latest AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver patches for Linux 5.17 can be found via this pull request.
