Linux 5.17 Will Add Ethernet Support For AMD Yellow Carp (Rembrandt)

AMD's Yellow Carp enablement has been going back to early summer for this next-generation APU that is better known as Rembrandt for the Ryzen 6000 mobile series. While there has already been the graphics support to land, sensor support, and various other functionality, only coming now with the next kernel cycle will be Ethernet support.
Coming seemingly late compared to the other Rembrandt / Yellow Carp feature code introduced prior cycles is now having Ethernet support, especially with wired network connectivity still rather important to many users. This Yellow Carp Ethernet support doesn't require some shiny new driver either but is being added onto the existing and-xgbe driver. As well, Yellow Carp uses an existing PCI ID (0x14b5) but requires a few changes for properly supporting.
Compared to Raven Ridge when amd-xgbe was last altered, there are different window settings for indirect PCS access and needed to be modified for different register values. There are also slightly different port speed bits with Yellow Carp and disabling a workaround for auto-negotiation CDR.
Those few basic changes to the amd-xgbe network driver for allowing Yellow Carp (Rembrandt) Ethernet support have been merged into net-next as of yesterday. Those networking subsystem updates in turn will land in the upcoming Linux 5.17 merge window. The Linux 5.17 merge window will open up in January while that kernel will debut as stable around the end of March while Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" mobile APUs will be out in 2022 with Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA2 graphics.
