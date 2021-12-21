Linux 5.17 Will Add Ethernet Support For AMD Yellow Carp (Rembrandt)
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 21 December 2021 at 05:28 AM EST. 1 Comment
AMD --
AMD's Yellow Carp enablement has been going back to early summer for this next-generation APU that is better known as Rembrandt for the Ryzen 6000 mobile series. While there has already been the graphics support to land, sensor support, and various other functionality, only coming now with the next kernel cycle will be Ethernet support.

Coming seemingly late compared to the other Rembrandt / Yellow Carp feature code introduced prior cycles is now having Ethernet support, especially with wired network connectivity still rather important to many users. This Yellow Carp Ethernet support doesn't require some shiny new driver either but is being added onto the existing and-xgbe driver. As well, Yellow Carp uses an existing PCI ID (0x14b5) but requires a few changes for properly supporting.

Compared to Raven Ridge when amd-xgbe was last altered, there are different window settings for indirect PCS access and needed to be modified for different register values. There are also slightly different port speed bits with Yellow Carp and disabling a workaround for auto-negotiation CDR.


Those few basic changes to the amd-xgbe network driver for allowing Yellow Carp (Rembrandt) Ethernet support have been merged into net-next as of yesterday. Those networking subsystem updates in turn will land in the upcoming Linux 5.17 merge window. The Linux 5.17 merge window will open up in January while that kernel will debut as stable around the end of March while Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" mobile APUs will be out in 2022 with Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA2 graphics.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time
AMD Launches The Accelerator Cloud To Try Out EPYC CPUs, Instinct GPUs + ROCm
AMD AOCC 3.2 Compiler Released Along With AOCL 3.1 CPU Libraries
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
AMD Linux EDAC Driver Prepares For Zen 4, RDDR5 / LRDDR5 Memory
AMD Makes Some Interesting SMCA Driver Changes For Future CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API