Linux 5.17 To Boast Latency Optimization For AF_UNIX Sockets
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 November 2021 at 07:14 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Net-next has been queuing a number of enticing performance optimizations ahead of the Linux 5.17 merge window kicking off around the start of the new year. Covered already was a big TCP optimization and a big improvement for csum_partial() that is used in the network code for checksum computation. The latest optimization is improving the AF_UNIX code path for those using AF_UNIX sockets for local inter-process communication.

A new patch series was queued up on Friday in net-next for improving the AF_UNIX code. That patch series by Kuniyuki Iwashima of Amazon Japan is ultimately about replacing AF_UNIX sockets' single big lock with per-hash locks. The series replaces the AF_UNIX big lock and also as part of the series has a speed-up to the autobind behavior.

The patch series is enticing for heavy AF_UNIX usage. Replacing the big lock has a nice latency improvement in testing conducted by Amazon AWS:


Relaxing a race within unix_autobind() provides for another nice latency improvement in cases of autobind'ing many sockets in parallel by searching for a name from a random number.


Linux 5.17 material continues piling up to make for an exciting next kernel cycle in 2022.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.16-rc2 Released - "Felt Pretty Normal"
New Linux /dev/random RNG Revved For The 43rd Time
Linux Kernel Patches Updated for x86/x86_64 SLS Mitigation
Linux ITMT Patch Fixes Intel "Alder Lake" Hybrid Handling For Some Systems
Linux 5.17 To Bring DRM Privacy-Screen Support, Intel VESA PWM Backlight Handling
Linux 5.16-rc1 Released With Intel AMX, FUTEX2, Folios & A Lot More
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds An Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME's Activities Overview
Intel Posts Updated "Software Defined Silicon" Driver To Activate Licensed Hardware Features
New Linux /dev/random RNG Revved For The 43rd Time
Microsoft Working On Direct3D 12 Video Acceleration For Mesa
Amazon Linux 2022 Released - Based On Fedora With Changes
Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games
Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures