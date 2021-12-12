Linux 5.16-rc5 Released - Cycle To Be Extended Due To The Holidays
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 12 December 2021 at 06:28 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.16-rc5 and while things are looking normal at this stage, he announced that this 5.16 cycle will drag on longer due to the Christmas / New Year's holidays.

Torvalds noted in this evening's release announcement, "So everything looks fairly normal. This rc5 is perhaps a bit bigger than usual, but it's not like it's breaking any records. I blame people trying to get stuff done before the holidays, and/or just random timing effects. Anyway, I do expect things to calm down over the next couple of weeks, but we'll see. As to rc5, the patch is dominated by drivers (network, sound, hid, rdma, usb... and a lot of other random things) and selftest updates (bpf, kvm and networking). The rest is fairly random - filesystems (cifs, btrfs, tracefs), core kernel and networking. Some fixups to the new damon virtual address space monitoring code."

In the 5.16-rc5 announcement he went on to note that while things are pacing well, he will be extending the cycle by an extra week. Linux 5.16 should be ready for release around year's end, but with many developers taking time off due to Christmas and end of year festivities, it results in less development work as well as testing. Thus he proactively is announcing the extension of the Linux 5.16 cycle to avoid causing conflict with the opening of the Linux 5.17 merge window.

Linux 5.16 will be out in early January and is introducing many new features and improvements. Linux 5.16 is shaping up well overall aside from the x86 cluster-aware scheduling changes still pending so this functionality doesn't get enabled by default for Alder Lake to address that performance regression. Aside from that things are panning out well and I will continue my daily Linux testing through the holidays and new year.
Add A Comment
Related News
Speculative NUMA Fault Support Proposed For Improving Tiered Memory Linux Performance
More Apple M1 Bring-Up For Linux Continues: SPI, SimpleDRM, PMU
Linux Kernel Patches Allow Booting Higher Core Count Systems Much Faster
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Linux 5.16-rc4 Released - "Nothing Looks All That Scary"
New Linux Scheduler Patches Can Improve AMD Zen Performance For Some Workloads
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization
Ubuntu Rethinking Its Initramfs Compression Strategy
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features