"panel-edp" Driver On Its Way To Linux 5.16 To Make For Less Hard-Coded eDP Panel Configs
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 September 2021 at 06:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The latest batch of miscellaneous Direct Rendering Manager changes are on their way to DRM-Next for Linux 5.16. Notable from this new drm-misc-next batch is the new "panel-edp" driver.

The panel-edp driver is focused on addressing the issue of right now most Embedded DisplayPort panels rely on hard-coded Device Tree files in the Linux kernel even though much of the information can be automatically probed. Most eDP panels are "99% probable" and this panel-edp driver effort works on that to make for more eDP panels to be probed dynamically at run-time rather than hard-coded.

This panel-edp driver is a step forward for cleaning up the situation but doesn't remove the existing hard-coded configurations from the kernel. So this is a nice step forward moving ahead and hopefully proves reliable enough that developers will rely less on the DT hard-coding for the panels.

The panel-edp driver was submitted to DRM-Next today as part of this pull request and will in turn premiere with Linux 5.16 in a few months.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.16 To Support Sensor Readings On More ASUS Motherboards
Linux 5.15 Is Now Slightly Less Broken For The DEC Alpha "Jensen"
Apple M1 USB Type-C Linux Support Code Sent Out For Testing
The Increasing Importance Of ACPI Platform Profiles With Today's Throttle-Happy Hardware
LVFS Serves Up 2+ Million Firmware Downloads In The Past Month
HP OMEN Laptops To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.16
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Experimenting Is Underway For Rust Code Within Mesa
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU