EROFS With LZMA/MicroLZMA, XFS Footprint Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.16

Along with the Btrfs updates, other Linux file-systems have also been sending in their improvements destined for the Linux 5.16 kernel.
EROFS as the new read-only file-system for Linux has seen many interesting changes. EROFS now supports LZMA (MicroLZMA) compression, multiple device support is introduced for multi-layer container images, secondary compression head support, and other improvements. There is also the usual assortment of bug fixes.
More details on the EROFS changes via this pull request.
The XFS changes this cycle include a number of bug fixes as well as work to lower the file-system's memory footprint. Some of the fixes include fixing a corruption warning, slab cache misuse, and other bugs. There is also prep work towards being able to support larger B-Trees with XFS in the future.
AFS meanwhile has seen fixes in the road toward making use of memory folio support.
The Linux 5.16 merge window remains quite busy with a lot going on.
