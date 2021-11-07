USB Additions For Linux 5.16 Include AMD Yellow Carp PM, Apple CD321X
The USB and Thunderbolt updates for the Linux 5.16 kernel have arrived. This time around the changes are on the smaller side but there are two additions worth mentioning.

In the USB/Thunderbolt pull request Greg Kroah-Hartman summarizes this cycle's work as "nothing major in here, just lots of little cleanups and additions for
new hardware."

Indeed no big USB4 additions or other exciting work this time, but the two items in going through the list of patches worth mentioning are:

- AMD Yellow Carp has run-time power management now enabled by default for the XHCI controllers. All xHCI controllers with AMD Yellow Carp (expected to be the Rembrandt mobile APUs) have run-time power management enabled now with Linux 5.16... An important patch aheads of next-generation AMD Ryzen laptops. The Yellow Carp Linux support continues to come together nicely ahead of the launch expected early next year.

- On the continued bring-up around Apple Silicon / Apple M1 on Linux, Sven Peter's latest USB patches have landed. As part of this work is the USB Type-C TIPD code adding support for the Apple CD321X. The Apple CD321X chips turn out to be based on the TI TPS 6598x chips and thus just some basic driver changes compared to that existing Texas Instruments driver code. So with Linux 5.16 mainline the Apple CD321X support should be in place.
