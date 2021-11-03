Linux 5.16 Sound Ready To Play On AMD VanGogh + Yellow Carp, Continues USB Low-Latency

The Linux sound subsystem is seeing some useful and significant additions with the Linux 5.16 kernel.
Sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE today submitted the feature pull, which has already been accepted into mainline. What makes this round of sound updates significant for Linux 5.16 are:
- While Linux 5.15 brought the audio co-processor driver (ACP) for AMD Van Gogh, with Linux 5.16 is more Van Gogh enablement work. The Van Gogh support with Linux 5.16 is a new machine driver. This machine driver is for use with the NAU8821 and CS35L41 codecs.
- Also new on the AMD side is the Yellow Carp (Rembrandt) audio co-processor (ACP) PCI driver. More details on that in AMD Publishes New Linux Audio Driver Code For Yellow Carp / ACP6x Audio Co-Processor.
- The existing AMD ACP diver support for Renoir has added I2S support. There is also Sound Open Firmware work going on with the AMD ACP code for Chromebook usage.
- Improved USB low-latency audio playback. This has been going on for a while and with Linux 5.16 the low-latency playback mode for the USB audio driver is hopefully in good shape.
- The HD Audio driver code has reduced excessive udelay() calls on Intel platforms that should lead to lower CPU load with PulseAudio.
- Quirks for various HP and Clevo laptops.
- Other new audio hardware support for Linux 5.16 includes the Cirrus CS35L41, Maxim MAX98520 and MAX98360A, Mediatek MT8195, Nuvoton NAU8821, NVIDIA Tegra210, NXP i.MX8ULP, Qualcomm AudioReach, Realtek ALC5682I-VS / RT5682S / RT9120, and Rockchip RV1126 / RK3568.
The lengthy list of sound updates for Linux 5.16 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment