Linux 5.16 Sound Ready To Play On AMD VanGogh + Yellow Carp, Continues USB Low-Latency
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 November 2021 at 06:29 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Linux sound subsystem is seeing some useful and significant additions with the Linux 5.16 kernel.

Sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE today submitted the feature pull, which has already been accepted into mainline. What makes this round of sound updates significant for Linux 5.16 are:

- While Linux 5.15 brought the audio co-processor driver (ACP) for AMD Van Gogh, with Linux 5.16 is more Van Gogh enablement work. The Van Gogh support with Linux 5.16 is a new machine driver. This machine driver is for use with the NAU8821 and CS35L41 codecs.

- Also new on the AMD side is the Yellow Carp (Rembrandt) audio co-processor (ACP) PCI driver. More details on that in AMD Publishes New Linux Audio Driver Code For Yellow Carp / ACP6x Audio Co-Processor.

- The existing AMD ACP diver support for Renoir has added I2S support. There is also Sound Open Firmware work going on with the AMD ACP code for Chromebook usage.

- Improved USB low-latency audio playback. This has been going on for a while and with Linux 5.16 the low-latency playback mode for the USB audio driver is hopefully in good shape.

- The HD Audio driver code has reduced excessive udelay() calls on Intel platforms that should lead to lower CPU load with PulseAudio.

- Quirks for various HP and Clevo laptops.

- Other new audio hardware support for Linux 5.16 includes the Cirrus CS35L41, Maxim MAX98520 and MAX98360A, Mediatek MT8195, Nuvoton NAU8821, NVIDIA Tegra210, NXP i.MX8ULP, Qualcomm AudioReach, Realtek ALC5682I-VS / RT5682S / RT9120, and Rockchip RV1126 / RK3568.

The lengthy list of sound updates for Linux 5.16 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
More ASRock & ASUS Motherboards Will Have Working Sensors With Linux 5.16
FWUPD 1.7.1 Adds Support For Firmware Updates On More Devices
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
Nitrokey FIDO U2F Support Coming With Linux 5.16
GNU Toolchain Begins Landing LoongArch Support
Mediatek Posts 8k Lines Of New Linux Kernel Driver Code For AI Processing Unit Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
KDE Ends Out October With More Fixes, Continued Polishing To Plasma Wayland
The 15 Most Interesting Linux 5.15 Kernel Features From NTFS3 To KSMBD & DAMON
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16