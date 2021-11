Linux 5.16 Improves Laptop Support For System76 & HP Omen, Better AMD S0ix

The platform-drivers-x86 pull is exciting as usual for the in-development Linux 5.16 kernel.Linux 5.16 is carrying a lot of new x86 platform driver work, including items such as: System76 laptop support improvements including battery charging threshold support for laptops using their open-source EC firmware, reporting of temperatures and fan speeds, and Fn+F2 function behavior for OLED laptop models.- The HP WMI driver is adding support for HP Omen laptops . This gets fan speed monitoring, ACPI Platform Profile support, HDD temperature reporting, and other features working for those HP gaming laptops.- The Intel ISH ECLite driver for using EC-like IP for the battery, thermal, UCSI data and more from the platform for systems lacking a discrete EC.- AMD PMC S0ix improvements for the idle standby power states... This follows ongoing work by AMD this year for improving their s0ix handlinggood suspend-to-idle handling - Support for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and initial Microsoft Surface Pro 8 support.The full list of patches via this PR since merged to mainline.