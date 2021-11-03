More ASRock & ASUS Motherboards Will Have Working Sensors With Linux 5.16

Another ASRock ID (0xe1b) was added to the NCT6683D sensor chip driver. There was already an ASRock ID present in the driver but this additional ID is used by some of their motherboards. One of the motherboards specifically called out with this patch was the ASRock Z370M Pro4, but likely numerous other ASRock motherboards as well will now have working sensor coverage.
Meanwhile ASUS WMI support was added to the NCT6775 driver. This change enables a wide range of ASUS motherboards to now have working sensor support. The lengthy list of ASUS motherboards initially supported by this change includes:
- ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI
- Pro WS X570-ACE
- PRIME B360-PLUS
- PRIME B460-PLUS
- PRIME X570-PRO
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT
- ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING
- ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING
- ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING (WI-FI)
- ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING
- ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING
- ROG STRIX Z390-E GAMING
- ROG STRIX Z490-I GAMING
- TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS
- TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS (WI-FI)
- TUF GAMING B550-PLUS
- TUF GAMING B550-PRO
- TUF GAMING X570-PLUS
- TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI)
- TUF GAMING X570-PRO (WI-FI)
- TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS
- TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS (WI-FI)
Great to see many newer ASUS motherboards having sensor support with this change now under Linux.
Desktop motherboard voltage/temperature/fan-speed sensor support has historically been one of the pain points on Linux with lack of vendor patches and at times specifications / data sheets on the sensor chips being hard to come by.
These additions and other support improvements landed via this hwmon pull.