Nintendo Switch Controller Driver, Sony PS5 Controller Improvements Come For Linux 5.16

The HID subsystem updates have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.16 merge window with some notable improvements for Linux gamers.As written about at the end of last month, the Nintendo Switch controller driver is finally landing ! This kernel driver enables the Nintendo Switch Pro and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers to now work with the mainline kernel. Both USB and Bluetooth connectivity is supported. Features like rumble mode, LEDs, and other functionality is working for these Joy-Cons / Pro controllers.

This open-source Nintendo Switch controller driver is not from Nintendo but rather the free software community via reverse-engineering.

Meanwhile, Sony has contributed improvements to their HID kernel driver supporting the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.