Faster Ceph With Linux 5.16 Now That Async Dirops Have Been Flipped On
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 12 November 2021 at 07:04 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The Ceph open-source distributed storage system can now enjoy better performance out-of-the-box with Linux 5.16.

Last year with Linux 5.7 the Ceph file-system driver added the feature of async directory operations "dirops" and now finally with Linux 5.16 that is being enabled by default. After lots of testing this summer on Ceph's async dirops code, the developers are comfortable enabling it by default rather than requiring the "nowsync" mount option.

There is this USENIX presentation by Red Hat's Jeff Layton and Patrick Donnelly that covers the asynchronous directory operations for Ceph. Their numbers show removing a directory going from 10.3 seconds to just 0.3 seconds with async dirops, creating many files going from 11.3 seconds to 5.5 seconds, and other performance advantages to async directory operations.


So now with Linux 5.16 this behavior is the default while "wsync" has been added as a mount option for those preferring the old behavior or debugging purposes.

The Ceph pull request for Linux 5.16 sums up the async dirops as "greatly speeds up things like rm, tar, and rsync."
Add A Comment
Related News
On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
F2FS With Linux 5.16 Will Let You Intentionally Fragment The Disk
OpenZFS 3.0 Could See macOS Support & DirectIO, While ZFS For Windows Continues
DirectIO For OpenZFS Shows Very Promising Performance
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
EROFS With LZMA/MicroLZMA, XFS Footprint Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.16
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine