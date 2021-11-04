Linux 5.16 Arm SoC Changes Bring-Up The Snapdragon 690, Other Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 4 November 2021 at 04:35 AM EDT. 1 Comment
ARM --
All of the Arm SoC/platform changes were merged on Wednesday evening for the Linux 5.16 kernel cycle.

It's another busy cycle bringing up more Arm platforms with the mainline Linux kernel with multiple new SoCs and boards enabled. Some of the highlights of this work for Linux 5.16 are listed below.

DeviceTree updates include:

- Apple M1 support for the PCI Express and Pinctrl drivers now that those are mainlined. The Apple M1 is "getting a bit closer to a usable system out of the box" with the mainline kernel.

- Qualcomm support for the Snapdragon 690 (SM6350) and SM7225 SoCs. The Snapdragon 690 is one of the company's mid-range SoCs for Android tablets and smartphones that was announced last year.

- The Qualcomm changes also enable 11 new smartphones for the mainline kernel and three more Google Chromebooks.

- Samsung's changes now support the ExynosAutov9, an automotive variant for their Exynos SoC.

- Also in the automotive world, Linux 5.16 adds support for the NXP S32G2 automotive SoC.

- Rockchip RK3566 / RK3688 SoC support and various new Rockchip development boards now supported.

- A new board support in the Intel Arria SoC FPGA family. That new board is the Enclustra Mercury AA1.

- Improved Mediatek MT81xx SoC support for Chromebooks.

SoC driver changes include:

- Mediatek drivers now supporting the MT8192 SoC. The Mediatek MT8192 / Kompanio 820 is designed for use by various Google Chromebooks.

- Support for allowing more SoC drivers to be built as loadable kernel modules.

- Many other minor improvements and clean-ups.

Lastly, SoC changes continue the "eternal cleanup" of the TI OMAP2 platform code. The SoC code also adds new SoC support for the STMicroelectronics stm32mp13 and Microchip lan966 with both building off prior SoC code paths.

In related news, the ARM64 changes also already landed for Linux 5.16. ARM64 architecture changes for Linux 5.16 include supporting the ARMv8.6 timer extensions, Kernel Address Sanitizer (KASAN) support for asymmetric MTE configurations, support for leaving the MMU enabled during Kexec relocation to improve its speed, and other low-level changes.
1 Comment
Related News
"Ampere-1" GCC Patch Posted For Ampere's Upcoming AArch64 Core Design
Arm Begins Adding Armv9 Support To The GNU Compiler Toolchain
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX + Other ARM Platforms Now Supported By Linux 5.15
Arm Posts New GCC Compiler Patches Due To New Vulnerability Affecting ARMv8-M TrustZone
Arm SMCCC TRNG Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.15
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
KDE Ends Out October With More Fixes, Continued Polishing To Plasma Wayland
The 15 Most Interesting Linux 5.15 Kernel Features From NTFS3 To KSMBD & DAMON
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16