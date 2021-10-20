Linux 5.16 To Support The 2021 Apple Magic Keyboard

Separate from all the ongoing Apple Silicon/M1 bring-up work for the Linux kernel, the Linux 5.16 cycle is set to support this year's Apple Magic Keyboard.Via the Apple-HID driver there has been Linux kernel support for earlier versions of the Magic Keyboard to deal with device quirks and differences around this keyboard that need to be specially handled by the software for making full use of the keyboard, such as for the function (Fn) keys.

Back in April was the introduction of a 2021 refresh of the Magic Keyboard as the newest revision of this Bluetooth connected keyboard. The 2021 Magic Keyboard does add a Touch ID sensor, but this Linux enablement isn't within that scope. This patch was picked up by the HID subsystem's "for-5.16" Git branch. This driver addition gets the keyboard working with the hid-apple driver. Just adding the new ID (0x029c) is necessary along with indicating to the driver that there are Fn keys.A simple but important addition should you find yourself wanting to use the latest Apple Magic Keyboard under Linux.