Linux 5.16 To Support The 2021 Apple Magic Keyboard
Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 20 October 2021 at 09:03 AM EDT. 1 Comment
APPLE --
Separate from all the ongoing Apple Silicon/M1 bring-up work for the Linux kernel, the Linux 5.16 cycle is set to support this year's Apple Magic Keyboard.

Via the Apple-HID driver there has been Linux kernel support for earlier versions of the Magic Keyboard to deal with device quirks and differences around this keyboard that need to be specially handled by the software for making full use of the keyboard, such as for the function (Fn) keys.


Back in April was the introduction of a 2021 refresh of the Magic Keyboard as the newest revision of this Bluetooth connected keyboard. The 2021 Magic Keyboard does add a Touch ID sensor, but this Linux enablement isn't within that scope.

This patch was picked up by the HID subsystem's "for-5.16" Git branch. This driver addition gets the keyboard working with the hid-apple driver. Just adding the new ID (0x029c) is necessary along with indicating to the driver that there are Fn keys.

A simple but important addition should you find yourself wanting to use the latest Apple Magic Keyboard under Linux.
1 Comment
Related News
Apple Silicon PCIe Driver Queued For Linux 5.16
Apple Announces The M1 Pro / M1 Max, Asahi Linux Starts Eyeing Their Bring-Up
Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration
Apple M1 USB Type-C Linux Support Code Sent Out For Testing
Apple M1 IOMMU Driver Merged For Linux 5.15, Intel Scalable Mode By Default
Linux On The Apple M1 Can Now Boot To The GNOME Desktop But Lacking Acceleration
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE