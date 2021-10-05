Linux 5.16 Preps More Display Code For Alder Lake P & DG2/Alchemist
In Linux 5.14 Intel introduced initial Alder Lake P enablement driver support including around the new "XeLPD" display block. With Linux 5.15 there was the initial enablement around DG2/Alchemist graphics. Now for Linux 5.16 is a significant amount of new driver code for actually getting the display support into shape for both DG2 and ADL-P.

Sent out on Monday was the latest drm-intel-next set of updates for residing in DRM-Next until the Linux 5.16 merge window opens up in early November. Intel's Rodrigo Vivi summed up the changes, "Here goes an accumulated pull request. A special highlight to the ADL-P (XE_LPD) and DG2 display support preparation and on a big clean-up in the display portion of the driver."

There is a lot of new code and fixes surrounding Alder Lake P / Xe LPD as well as additional work catering to DG2 as Intel's Alchemist graphics card debuting next year. It appears with Linux 5.16 as if much of the Alder Lake P / DG2 display support will be in order, but no clear confirmation of that and given the hardware is still in pre-release form there is still the possibility of further driver changes needed. In any case this will hopefully all be ironed out before ADL-P and Alchemist ship.

The pull also adds in an addition Alder Lake S PCI ID, a new DG1 PCI ID, preparations around DisplayPort 2.0 support, and a variety of other low-level display driver changes.
