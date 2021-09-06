ASUS Platform Profile Support, Alder Lake PMC Support + More Land For Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 September 2021 at 05:51 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The platform-drivers-x86 area of the kernel continues to be quite active with particularly offering better support for modern Intel/AMD laptops. With Linux 5.15 there is another big batch of improvements that landed at the end of last week.

Highlights of the x86 platform drivers work for Linux 5.15 includes:

- ASUS laptop support for ACPI platform profile handling has landed, similar to the platform profile support for Dell and Lenovo laptops for making it easy to manipulate the system's power management behavior depending upon power or performance preferences.

- The ASUS WMI driver also has the additions around being able to enable a connected eGPU on select laptops and also being able to disable the dGPU on various ASUS laptops. There is also panel overdrive support too.

- Alder Lake support has been added to the Intel PMC driver.

- A platform driver for the meraki-mx100, a cloud managed security appliance from Meraki.

- The Gigabyte WMI driver now supports the X570 GAMINGX and B450M S2H V2 motherboards.

- Various fixes/quirks for a number of different laptops.

See the pull for the full list of changes.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.15 Enabling "-Werror" By Default For All Kernel Builds
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
Con Kolivas Contemplates Ending Kernel Development, Retiring MuQSS & -ck Patches
Linux 5.15 Graphics Driver Changes Bring Intel DG2/Alchemist, XeHP, AMD Cyan Skillfish
Linux 5.15 In 2021 Is Still Improving Intel 486 Era Hardware Support
The PREEMPT_RT Locking Code Is Merged For Linux 5.15
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
KDE Plasma 5.23 Will Be Another Exciting Release With Many Improvements Abound
Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
Linux 5.15 To Fix Regression In Its Floppy Disk Driver