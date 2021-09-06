ASUS Platform Profile Support, Alder Lake PMC Support + More Land For Linux 5.15

The platform-drivers-x86 area of the kernel continues to be quite active with particularly offering better support for modern Intel/AMD laptops. With Linux 5.15 there is another big batch of improvements that landed at the end of last week.
Highlights of the x86 platform drivers work for Linux 5.15 includes:
- ASUS laptop support for ACPI platform profile handling has landed, similar to the platform profile support for Dell and Lenovo laptops for making it easy to manipulate the system's power management behavior depending upon power or performance preferences.
- The ASUS WMI driver also has the additions around being able to enable a connected eGPU on select laptops and also being able to disable the dGPU on various ASUS laptops. There is also panel overdrive support too.
- Alder Lake support has been added to the Intel PMC driver.
- A platform driver for the meraki-mx100, a cloud managed security appliance from Meraki.
- The Gigabyte WMI driver now supports the X570 GAMINGX and B450M S2H V2 motherboards.
- Various fixes/quirks for a number of different laptops.
See the pull for the full list of changes.
