AMD Van Gogh Audio Driver Lands For Linux 5.15

The sound/audio drivers have landed for the ongoing Linux 5.15 kernel driver.
There are some "intensive" sound changes this time around with some low-level ALSA core audio work to help reduce code among the sound drivers. These new helpers are at play now among the sound drivers, memory allocations were refactored, and other improvements.
Notable when it comes to new sound hardware support in Linux 5.15 is a new driver for AMD Van Gogh APUs. A shiny new driver is needed for supporting the new AMD ACP5x audio co-processor debuting with Van Gogh APUs that have yet to officially launch. Van Gogh is rumored to be a mix of Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA2 graphics with LPDDR5 memory. Plus some upgraded audio capabilities.
In addition to AMD Van Gogh sound support, the Linux 5.15 changes also bring-up support for the CUI CMM-4030D-261, Mediatek Mt8195, Renesas RZ/G2L Mediatek Mt8195, RealTek RT101P, Renesas RZ/G2L, and Rockchip RK3568 S/PDIF. There is also now enhanced support for the CS8409 codec, FireWire MOTU 896HD support, and quirks added for ASUS ROG laptops and the HP Spectre x360.
More details on the sound changes for Linux 5.15 via this PR that Linus Torvalds has already merged to master.
