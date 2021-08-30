Scheduler Changes For Linux 5.15 - Still No Sign Of Any Intel Thread Director Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 August 2021 at 09:00 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Ingo Molnar began sending in his pull requests bright and early as usual for the just-opened Linux 5.15 merge window. With the scheduler changes for this next kernel version there are some improvements worth mentioning but also worth mentioning is what hasn't found its way to the kernel yet: any software optimizations around Intel Thread Director for upcoming Alder Lake processors.

The new scheduler material for Linux 5.15 includes changes for dealing with asymmetric scheduling affinity. This asymmetric scheduling affinity is initially focused around handling of 32-bit tasks on AArch64 systems where some SoCs are having AArch64-only cores not capable of 32-bit (AArch32) execution. The scheduling changes allow defining their own CPU possible mask for tasks to ensure the scheduler will place a given task on a CPU that supports it. Again, initially all focused on the Arm front with legacy 32-bit tasks for some SoCs having 64-bit-only cores.

The scheduler changes for Linux 5.15 also add cgroup SCHED_IDLE support, deadline scheduler improvements, enhanced CPU node-distance determination, and various fixes. The full list of scheduler patches for the Linux 5.15 merge window can be found via this PR.

Notably what isn't part of this pull request nor have I seen it elsewhere on the kernel mailing list or any prominent staging public Git repositories is any Linux support/optimizations around Intel Thread Director. With upcoming Alder Lake processors there is Thread Director as the new Intel hardware-based functionality for trying to determine the best placement of a given task between its mix of E energy efficiency and P performance cores.


Thread Director is hardware-based for trying to determine the most appropriate task placement among Alder Lake and future Intel hybrid processor designs, but there is a software element at play too. Intel made clear back during Architecture Day that Windows 11 will carry optimizations for Thread Director but wasn't too clear on the specifics. Intel has also been mum on any Linux software support/optimizations around Thread Director. Well, with no patches queued up for Linux 5.15 that in turn will be out as stable this autumn and with the first Alder Lake processors due out later this year, it doesn't look like Intel will have any launch-day Linux optimizations in place.

The Linux kernel has long been catering to Arm's big.LITTLE designs and supporting features around energy aware scheduling and other software improvements on that front, including this work in 5.15 around proper scheduling of tasks if certain cores have reduced capabilities, but we haven't seen anything on the Intel front in the scheduler or power management areas. P-State has prepared for Alder Lake / hybrid CPU designs but again no kernel activity around the Thread Director front even in early patch form on the LKML.

Thread Director should work fine without any OS engagement given that Microsoft Windows 10 should work fine with Alder Lake without any apparent kernel changes, but in any case we'll see what comes up in the weeks/months ahead and how the Alder Lake Linux performance is out-of-the-box later this year.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
Linux 5.15 To Fix Regression In Its Floppy Disk Driver
Some Of The Features Expected For Linux 5.15: DG2/Alchemist, BPF Timers, DAMON + More
Red Hat Patch Proposal To Split FBDEV Core Support
Linux Pipe Code Again Sees Patch To Restore Buggy/Improper User-Space Behavior
Linux 5.14 Features Aplenty With New AMD GPUs, SmartShift, More Alder Lake, Core Scheduling
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance
GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
Linux On The Apple M1 Can Now Boot To The GNOME Desktop But Lacking Acceleration
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes
NetBSD Continues Long Overdue Push To Modernize Their WiFi Drivers