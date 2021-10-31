Linux 5.15 Released With Initial Intel DG2/Alchemist + Xe HPG Code, New NTFS Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 October 2021 at 06:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds went ahead and released Linux 5.15 today on Halloween rather than delaying the kernel for another week.

Linux 5.15 has many prominent changes including the introduction of DAMON, the new NTFS file-system driver, initial Xe HPG and DG2/Alchemist support code, Zen 3 APU temperature monitoring, and much more.

See our Linux 5.15 feature list for a more comprehensive overview of the exciting changes this cycle.

On the kernel mailing list is the brief 5.15 release announcement by Linus Torvalds.

Onward now to the very exciting Linux 5.16 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
The 15 Most Interesting Linux 5.15 Kernel Features From NTFS3 To KSMBD & DAMON
Memory Folios Looks For Inclusion In Linux 5.16
Qualcomm MSM DRM Driver Improvements Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.16
Linux 5.15-rc7 Released A Day Late Due To Travels
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
Linux 5.15-rc6 Ticks Up In Size, Stops Using AMD SME By Default
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
KDE Plasma Readies Its NVIDIA GBM Support, Fingerprint Authentication Added
FreeBSD 12.3 Prepares For New Release Ahead Of Christmas, Beta Starts
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring
Vulkanised Fall 2021 Material Available - Autodesk Has Begun Using MoltenVK
Mediatek Posts 8k Lines Of New Linux Kernel Driver Code For AI Processing Unit Support
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use