Linux 5.15 Released With Initial Intel DG2/Alchemist + Xe HPG Code, New NTFS Driver

Linus Torvalds went ahead and released Linux 5.15 today on Halloween rather than delaying the kernel for another week.
Linux 5.15 has many prominent changes including the introduction of DAMON, the new NTFS file-system driver, initial Xe HPG and DG2/Alchemist support code, Zen 3 APU temperature monitoring, and much more.
See our Linux 5.15 feature list for a more comprehensive overview of the exciting changes this cycle.
On the kernel mailing list is the brief 5.15 release announcement by Linus Torvalds.
Onward now to the very exciting Linux 5.16 merge window.
