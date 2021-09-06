Linux 5.15 Further Tunes Its RISC-V Support
Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 6 September 2021 at 03:13 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RISC-V --
The RISC-V architecture updates have landed in the Linux 5.15 kernel with more software features now being supported.

RISC-V with Linux 5.15 supports new features like the Undefined Behavior Sanitizer (UBSan) now working on the architecture for detecting undefined behavior within the kernel. There is also now support for PC-relative instructions in KProbes, support for the hlt/nohlt kernel command-line options, and a lot of clean-ups.

Also significant for RISC-V with Linux 5.15 is now allowing allocating gigantic hugepages via the CMA allocator and support for hugepage migration.

The full list of RISC-V changes sent in so far for Linux 5.15 can be found via this pull.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
SiFive Announces The Performance P550 As The Fastest RISC-V Processor Yet
Transparent Hugepages Are Coming To RISC-V On Linux
Intel Reportedly Interested In Acquiring RISC-V Firm SiFive
SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed
Linux 5.15 To Fix Regression In Its Floppy Disk Driver
EXT4 Ready With Some New Optimizations - Orphan_File, Moving Discard's Work