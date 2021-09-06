Linux 5.15 Further Tunes Its RISC-V Support

The RISC-V architecture updates have landed in the Linux 5.15 kernel with more software features now being supported.
RISC-V with Linux 5.15 supports new features like the Undefined Behavior Sanitizer (UBSan) now working on the architecture for detecting undefined behavior within the kernel. There is also now support for PC-relative instructions in KProbes, support for the hlt/nohlt kernel command-line options, and a lot of clean-ups.
Also significant for RISC-V with Linux 5.15 is now allowing allocating gigantic hugepages via the CMA allocator and support for hugepage migration.
The full list of RISC-V changes sent in so far for Linux 5.15 can be found via this pull.
Add A Comment