Linux 5.15 Power Management Changes Merged
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 September 2021 at 05:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The ACPI and power management changes have landed for the Linux 5.15 merge window.

As usual, Intel's Rafael Wysocki punctually submitted all his new feature pull requests for the new merge window. This time around though the power management changes aren't particularly exciting. No exciting changes around new hardware support or the like... But there are a few changes worth mentioning:

- Power Limit 4 support for Intel next-gen Alder Lake hybrid processors was added to the Intel RAPL PowerCap driver.

- Intel P-State now supports hardware p-states (HWP) guaranteed performance change notifications around the HWP ratio changing as a result of changes to the power/thermal limits. This can be brought on by changing the TDP or altering the Intel Speed Select profile.

- Addressing of PCI device power management issues.

The full list of power management changes for Linux 5.15 can be found via this pull request.

Meanwhile the ACPI pull request updates the ACPICA code against upstream, adds some bits around LoongArch, some improvements to the platform profile code, and other clean-ups and enhancements.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.15 I/O Can Achieve Up To ~3.5M IOPS Per-Core
AMD Yellow Carp + Another Water Cooling Pump Head To Linux's Hardware Monitoring Code
Linux Could Use A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Code
Loongson Continues Working On LoongArch For Linux, But It's Mostly Copying MIPS Code
Habana Labs' Linux AI Driver Causes More Concerns - Changes Dropped Ahead Of Linux 5.15
Linux On The Apple M1 Can Now Boot To The GNOME Desktop But Lacking Acceleration
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes