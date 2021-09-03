Linux 5.15 Working Towards Comprehensive Compile-Time & Run-Time Detection Of Buffer Overflows
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 3 September 2021 at 07:17 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX SECURITY --
The latest security effort being pursued by Google's Kees Cook is to provide full compile-time and run-time coverage of all detectable buffer overflows.

This compile/run-time detection of buffer overflows for the Linux kernel would include coverage of such overflows via array indexing or memcpy(), memmove(), and memset() while the str*() functions already boast full coverage.

Kernel developers have been working towards this mission for some time while in Linux 5.15 is a big batch of the buffer overflow detection improvements, including some new common helpers along with other low-level improvements.

Kees Cook noted with the overflow update, "After this series (and the changes that have now landed via netdev and usb), we are so very close to finally being able to build with -Warray-bounds and -Wzero-length-bounds. However, due two recently found corner cases in GCC[3] and Clang[4], I have not included the last two patches that turn on these options, as I don't want to introduce any known warnings to the build. I am expecting to solve them before rc2, though, so hopefully there will be a small follow-up to this series before then."
4 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.15 Adds Another Knob To Harden Against Side Channel Attacks
Opt-In L1 Cache Flushing To Try For Linux 5.15 To Help With The Paranoid, Future CPU Vulnerabilities
"NAX" Linux Security Being Worked On For Helping Fend Off Fileless Malware Attacks
"Beyond Stupid" Paranoid L1d Cache Flushing Looks Like It Will Try Again For Linux 5.15
More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator
Linux's New "randomize_kstack_offset" Security Feature Having Minimal Performance Impact
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
NetBSD Continues Long Overdue Push To Modernize Their WiFi Drivers
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
Linux 5.14 Features Aplenty With New AMD GPUs, SmartShift, More Alder Lake, Core Scheduling