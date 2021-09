Linux 5.15 Working Towards Comprehensive Compile-Time & Run-Time Detection Of Buffer Overflows

The latest security effort being pursued by Google's Kees Cook is to provide full compile-time and run-time coverage of all detectable buffer overflows.This compile/run-time detection of buffer overflows for the Linux kernel would include coverage of such overflows via array indexing or memcpy(), memmove(), and memset() while the str*() functions already boast full coverage.Kernel developers have been working towards this mission for some time while in Linux 5.15 is a big batch of the buffer overflow detection improvements, including some new common helpers along with other low-level improvements.Kees Cook noted with the overflow update , "After this series (and the changes that have now landed via netdev and usb), we are so very close to finally being able to build with -Warray-bounds and -Wzero-length-bounds. However, due two recently found corner cases in GCC[3] and Clang[4], I have not included the last two patches that turn on these options, as I don't want to introduce any known warnings to the build. I am expecting to solve them before rc2, though, so hopefully there will be a small follow-up to this series before then."