BPF Timers To Intel Additions Lead The Networking Changes With Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 1 September 2021 at 01:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX NETWORKING --
The networking subsystem updates for the recently opened Linux 5.15 merge window have landed.

Among the work exciting me with the networking changes in Linux 5.15 includes:

- Support for BPF timers along with a variety of other BPF enhancements.

- Initial support for Intel's unreleased "Bz" WiFi hardware to IWLWIFI. The Intel IWLWIFI driver also now supports scanning of hidden 6GHz networks.

- On the Intel wired side is initial support for Lunar Lake with their e1000e driver.

- The Intel Gigabit Ethernet driver IGC also now supports Credit-Based Shaper (CBS) offloading for hardware traffic prioritization and bandwidth reservation. This IGC driver support works with Intel hardware at least of the i225 controller.

- Support for MCTP as the Management Component Transport Protocol. The Management Component Transport Protocol is defined by the Distributed Management Task Force for communicating between relevant controllers and their devices. MCTP can work with buses such as PCI Express, USB, I2C, SMBus, and others while being relevant not only for servers but also embedded devices. Intel NICs have been among the devices supporting MCTP over PCI Express now for a number of years.

- The addition of the LiteETH network driver as part of the LiteX work for FPGA cores.

- The Renesas "RAVB" driver gains support for Gigabit Ethernet IP.

- More scalable and reliable Open vSwitch.

- The Xen netfront code has been hardened against malicious back-ends.

A full list of the networking feature changes for Linux 5.15 can be found via this pull request that as of a few hours ago was successfully merged to mainline.
Add A Comment
Related News
Netfilter Releases Nftables 1.0
ExpressVPN Opens Up Its Lightway VPN Protocol
Samsung Revs Its In-Kernel SMB3 Server Focused On Fast Performance, New Features
WireGuard Sees Native, High-Performance Port To The Windows Kernel
Linux 5.15 Adding Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP)
Firewalld 1.0 Released With Big Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes