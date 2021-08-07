AMD Prepares More Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.15

Last week's AMDGPU pull request to DRM-Next for Linux 5.15 added support for the "Cyan Skillfish" APU and other early work while an additional pull request was submitted on Friday.
Another week's worth of code is now heading into DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 5.15 merge window opens in a few weeks time. Among the changes to the open-source AMD Radeon Linux kernel graphics driver this week includes:
- Switching the virtual display code over to using VKMS-based atomic mode-setting.
- Fixes for Aldebaran as the next-gen CDNA accelerator part.
- A powergating fix for Renoir APUs.
- Exposing of the GFX hardware version via sysfs.
- The AMDKFD compute code adds an SVM address range query interface for user-space, which is of interest for the Radeon Open eCosystem stack with tentative code pending to use this new API.
- Various other fixes affecting FreeSync, Bus Active Chip Off (BACO), and other areas.
More details and the full list of patches via this pull request.
