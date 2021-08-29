AMD Yellow Carp + Another Water Cooling Pump Head To Linux's Hardware Monitoring Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 August 2021
The Linux hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem for the 5.15 cycle is already seeing the AMD SB-RMI driver and AMD Cezanne Zen 3 APU temperature monitoring while there was also some last-minute additions around AMD next-gen "Yellow Carp" temperature reporting and separately support for another water cooling pump.

As noted in the exciting news this weekend about Mario Limonciello joining AMD's Linux client CPU team, one of the tasks he's been working on has been enabling k10temp temperature reporting for Yellow Capr APUs. Yellow Carp is the Linux codename for what is looking like will be the next-gen AM Ryzen 6000 mobile series "Rembrandt" APUs.

On Friday night that Yellow Carp support for k10temp was merged into hwmon-next! So for a pleasant change, Linux 5.15 will be supporting temperature monitoring ahead of the actual AMD APU/CPU launch. Hopefully this continues nicely with AMD's growing Linux team.

Along with the Yellow Carp support are a few other k10temp patches from Mario with fixes and also adding some previously missing Zen 2 and Zen 3 APUs.

Separately, hwmon-next is now introducing the "aquacomputer_d5next" driver as a HWMON sensor driver for the Aquacomputer D5 Next watercooling pump. This driver exposes the pump and fan speed, power, voltage, current, and coolant temperature via HWMON sysfs. The driver additionally uses DebugFS for exposing the device's serial number, firmware version, and power-on count. If a fan is attached to the pump, there is also optional support for being able to manipulate the fan/temperature curve.


Aquacomputer D5 Next water cooling pump also has a configurable RGB interface, but configuring that via this kernel driver isn't currently supported due to the lack of a standardized sysfs interface for allowing Linux user-space to easily pass along that RGB configuration information in an effective manner.

As the Aquacomputer D5 Next relies on yet another proprietary USB HID protocol, it means another kernel driver for providing sensor information on this watercooling pump, just like the NZXT Kraken kernel driver and others.

These last minute additions are currently in hwmon-next.
