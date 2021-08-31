Linux 5.15 Graphics Driver Changes Bring Intel DG2/Alchemist, XeHP, AMD Cyan Skillfish
David Airlie submitted today the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) graphics/display driver updates for the Linux 5.15 merge window.

Most of the DRM changes for Linux 5.15 were already covered on Phoronix previously within individual topic articles, but the highlights for this pull request include:

- Initial support for Intel XeHP and DG2/Alchemist graphics cards has been merged. Expect it to be improved upon over the coming kernel cycles.

- Many Intel graphics driver changes continue, including user-space API improvements, in preparing for more of their future discrete GPUs.

- The Intel graphics driver is now using TTM memory management for handling of discrete memory on DG1 and DG2/Alchemist GPUs.

- Intel Cannon Lake Gen10 graphics are removed.

- Long overdue but Jasper Lake and Elkhart Lake graphics support is now enabled by default.

- The AMDGPU kernel driver adds support for the yet-to-be-released "Cyan Skillfish" as a Navi 1x APU.

- The MSM DRM driver for Qualcomm Adreno now supports making use of the DRM core scheduler.

- The MSM DRM driver also now supports the Adreno 680 and 7c3 graphics IP.

- Various power management related improvements to AMDGPU.

- The Nouveau driver work continues to be quite bare while this cycle at least has some eDP backlight support for notebooks.

- The NVIDIA Tegra driver has merged its new user-space API.

See the full list of the DRM changes this cycle via this PR now on its way to the mainline kernel. Linux 5.15 graphics benchmarks will be coming after the two week merge window has passed.
