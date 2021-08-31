Btrfs Adds Degenerate RAID Support, Performance Improvements With Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 31 August 2021 at 03:08 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The Btrfs file-system updates have landed now in Linux 5.15 mainline with some exciting new features and improvements.

The Btrfs file-system developers have been quite busy this summer with a rather active set of changes ready to go for Linux 5.15. Among the Btrfs changes that were successfully merged today into Linux 5.15 Git include:

- FS-VERITY support as the kernel layer allowing transparent integrity and authenticity protection for read-only files. FS-VERITY already works with EXT4 and F2FS while now works with Btrfs too.

- Support for IDMAPPED mounts to allow for different mounts to expose the same file or directory with different ownership. IDMAPPED mounts was designed with use-cases ranging from containers to systemd-homed. IDMAPPED mounts debuted back in Linux 5.12 but back then only worked on FAT and EXT4 while since then more file-systems have been picking up support.

- Btrfs adds support for "degenerate" RAID0 and RAID10 modes. Under the native Btrfs RAID generate modes, RAID0 can function off a single device and RAID10 can function with two devices rather than needing two devices for RAID0 and four devices for RAID10. This Btrfs RAID degenerate mode was added to assist when converting or removing devices from an array while preserving the profile type.

- A change to the readahead code that could allow speed-ups for full-send, +11% measured in a test.

- Batching of delayed items to speed-up creation of many files.

- Fsync/tree-log speed-ups that show a +2% throughput and 2% lower run-time for a sample workload. There is also lower locking contention on renames that netted +4% for throughput and up to 30% lower latency.

- Continued work on sub-page support and experimental support for write support for 64K page systems with 4K sectors.

- Improving flushing logic and a variety of other fixes and low-level enhancements.

The full list of Btrfs changes for Linux 5.15 can be found via this pull request.
1 Comment
Related News
KSMBD As An In-Kernel SMB3 File Server Merged For Linux 5.15
In-Kernel SMB3 File Server Looks To Land In Linux 5.15
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
HSE 2.0 Open-Source Storage Engine Is On The Way From Micron
Reiser4/Reiser5 File-System Driver Updated For Linux 5.13
Linux Turning Off The Light - The LightNVM Subsystem To Be Removed
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
Linux On The Apple M1 Can Now Boot To The GNOME Desktop But Lacking Acceleration
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps