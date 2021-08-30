Linux 5.15 Block Changes From Removing LightNVM To Fixing Up The Floppy Driver

Linux block subsystem maintainer and I/O expert Jens Axboe sent in his set of feature pull requests today for the Linux 5.15 kernel cycle.
With the block subsystem and block driver pull requests submitted today for Linux 5.15 the highlights include:
- Global counter / disk sequence numbers have been added. This is the systemd-led effort as a global counter for block/disk changes.
- Non-standard GPT location support. This effort is about being able to look up the GPT at a non-standard location specified by a block device driver. This work is about supporting the EFI partition on NVIDIA Tegra devices with their internal eMMC storage. In turn this will allow various Android tablets and game consoles to now work out-of-the-box with downstream boot-loaders and the mainline Linux kernel.
- A wide variety of NVMe improvements.
- I/O priority improvements.
- Removal of the LightNVM subsystem.
- A regression fix for Linux's floppy driver code.
- Various other fixes.
See the full list of block changes for Linux 5.15 via linux-block.
