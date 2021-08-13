Linux 5.15 To Add Graphics Support For Qualcomm Adreno 680, 7c3

The MSM DRM kernel updates to this open-source Qualcomm Adreno driver have been sent in to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.15 merge window.
There are a variety of updates and fixes to this drm-msm-next update but most notable is new Adreno 600 series support. Qualcomm's Adreno 680 is now supported as well as the 7c3.
The 7c3 is the Adreno 7c Gen 3 GPU found within their new Snapdragon compute platform. The 7c3 is similar to an Adreno 660 GPU but with some driver programming changes.
The Adreno 680 to be supported by Linux 5.15 is Qualcomm's new integrated graphics for Snapdragon 8cx SoCs.
This pull request has the necessary kernel bits for these newer Adreno GPUs while there is also the Freedreno Gallium3D/OpenGL and TURNIP Vulkan bits happening in user-space in Mesa for enabling the support there.
The list of MSM DRM driver changes ready for this next version of the Linux kernel can be found via this pull request.
