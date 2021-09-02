NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX + Other ARM Platforms Now Supported By Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 2 September 2021 at 09:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM
The Arm SoC and platform updates have been merged for the in-development Linux 5.15 kernel.

Highlights of the ARM hardware support changes this time around include:

- Support for the Microchip SAMA7 family of SoCs using the aging Cortex-A7.

- The Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM636 and SDM8150 are both supported now by the Linux 5.15 upstream kernel.

- Renesas R-Car H3e-2G and M3e-2G SoCs are added as well.

- The Intel XScale-based IXP4XX platform finally is making use of DeviceTree.

- ASpeed ASTC2600 BMC implementations for Facebook's Cloudripper / Elbert / Fuji server motherboards.

- Among the smartphones now working on the mainline kernel are the Sony Xperia 10II with Snapdragon 665, Xiaomi Redmi 2 with Snapdragon MSM8916, and Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo with the Snapdragon MSM8226.

- Support for more NXP i.MX boards like the Nitrogen8 and Traverse Ten64.

- Support for the 4KOpen STiH418-b2264 development board.

- Mainline support for the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX Developer Kit.

The full list of ARM SoC/platform changes via this set of pulls.

Separately, on Tuesday the ARM64 updates were sent in for the architecture changes there. Notable there is the asymmetric AArch32 handling that goes along with the scheduler changes this cycle around supporting SoCs where not all of the cores support AArch32 32-bit execution so proper task placement is needed when handling 32-bit / 64-bit in such cases.
