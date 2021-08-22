Linux 5.14 Stable Likely Coming Next Weekend, 5.14-rc7 Released Today
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 August 2021 at 05:41 PM EDT.
The Linux 5.14 cycle is playing out smoothly and will likely lead to the Linux 5.14 stable kernel release happening next weekend.

Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.14-rc7 as the newest weekly test candidate. Overall, Linus is happy with where things stand at the moment, so unless any big surprises come about this will be the last release candidate. Linus wrote in the 5.14-rc7 announcement:
So things continue to look normal, and unless there is any last-minute panic this upcoming week, this is likely the last rc before a final 5.14. Much of the discussion I saw last week was about things slated for the next merge window, and nothing in here looks particularly strange or scary.

Most of the changes here are drivers (GPU and networking stand out), and the rest is pretty random stuff: arch, tracing, core networking, a couple of VM fixes..

So please give this all some final testing to make sure we're all ready for the release,

See our Linux 5.14 feature overview for all the big changes coming in this latest kernel release.

Following the Linux 5.14 debut expected now on 29 August, that will in turn open the exciting Linux 5.15 cycle for the following two weeks.
