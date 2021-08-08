Linux 5.14-rc5 Released - "Looking Perfectly Normal"

Linus Torvalds just released the fifth weekly release candidate of Linux 5.14 and he's happy with how it's shaping up a few weeks before release.
Linus Torvalds wrote in the 5.14-rc5 announcement:
Things are looking perfectly normal. Size is nominal, diffstat looks pretty normal, and the changes are all in the usual places, with just under 60% being drivers, and the rest the usual mix of architecture updates, core kernel, networking, and some selftests.
The shortlog is appended for people who want to scan the details, but I can't think of anything in here that looks odd or noteworthy.
Which is just how it should be by rc5. Let's hope the trend continues,
If the Linux 5.14 cycle keeps playing out nicely, Linux 5.14 stable should be out before month's end rather than slipping into September.
See our Linux 5.14 feature overview to learn more more about all of the changes coming for this late summer 2021 kernel update.
