Linux 5.14-rc4 Released With Change Following Some Broken Android Apps, Other Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 August 2021 at 08:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linux 5.14-rc4 is available today as a rather smooth update with nothing too worrisome but just a decent amount of fixes and nothing that is causing Linux creator Linus Torvalds to be frustrated.

Linus briefly summed it up in the 5.14-rc4 announcement, "Nothing to see here, entirely normal rc4. It's mostly a very nice and flat diffstat - so small spread out changes - with the exception of a couple of blips in selftests and the xfs fixes. Mostly drivers, some arch updates, networking, plus tooling and selftests. Nothing odd stands out."

Catching our attention this week is that Linux 5.14-rc4 does change some pipe behavior after the Linux kernel broke some Android apps back in 2019. An interesting situation of reverting kernel behavior to restore binary compatibility with older kernels even when it was user-space abusing an interface. But in any case the overall impact should be small.

Linux 5.14-rc4 also drops a DEC Alpha specific x86 binary loader although other alternatives exist for those wanting to run a newer kernel on your aging Alpha platform wanting to be able to run x86 Intel Linux binaries.

Also this week there were AMD PMC updates, Intel Alder Lake HID support, and more to make it in via platform-drivers-x86.

Overall though it was a rather pleasant week and nice way to end July with nothing really scary landing, but we'll see how the next few weeks play out to see if this will be an on-time kernel release or not.

Meanwhile see our Linux 5.14 feature overview to learn more about all of the work in this new kernel version. Linux 5.14 stable should be out around the end of August or early September depending upon how the rest of the cycle pans out.
Add A Comment
Related News
LibreOffice 7.2 RC2 Up For Testing With Its Initial GTK4 Work, Command Pop-Up / HUD
Linux Changes Pipe Behavior After Breaking Problematic Android Apps On Recent Kernels
The New NTFS Driver Looks Like It Will Finally Be Ready With Linux 5.15
More RT Code Out For Review, RT Patches Updated Against Linux 5.14
DMA-Fence Deadline Awareness Proposed To Help Ensure GPU Drivers Render On-Time
Google Continues Working On Suspend-Only Swap Spaces For Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA
Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later
FreeBSD Working On A New Installer, Updates To Their Linux Compatibility Layer
Fedora Workstation 35 Looks To Use Power Profiles Daemon By Default
KDE Making It Easy To Tune Your Laptop's Power Profile, Other Improvements Land
Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Intel To Finally Remove Cannon Lake Graphics Support From Their Linux Kernel Driver