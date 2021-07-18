Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.14-rc2 as the latest weekly test candidate of the maturing Linux 5.14 kernel.
Given that it's a week past the Linux 5.14 merge window, there isn't any shiny new features to talk about but a lot of fixes. Some fixes/improvements worth pointing out though that merged this week were the VirtualBox shared folder patches along with a lot of kernel changes throughout.
Linux 5.14-rc2 has much more churn than normal for this stage of the kernel cycle. Torvalds wrote in today's rc2 announcement, "Often rc2 ends up being fairly small and calm - either because people take a breather after the merge window, or because it takes a while for people to start reporting bugs. Not so this time. At least in pure number of commits, this is the biggest rc2 we've had during the 5.x cycle. Whether that is meaningful or not, who knows - it might be just random timing effects, or it might indicate that this release is not going to be one of those nice and calm ones. We'll just have to wait and see."
He did go on to add though with today's announcement, "But it's not like anything looks super-scary, and it really is too early to start worrying about it, so let's just say that rc2's are usually smaller than this, and just leave it at that."
See our Linux 5.14 feature overview to learn about all of the exciting changes with this kernel that should debut as stable by early September.
