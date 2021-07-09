Linux 5.14 Lands Updates For Its "Various Driver Subsystems Mushed Together" Tree
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 July 2021 at 05:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux 5.14 char/misc updates landed this week in the kernel. The "char/misc" area continues to serve as a growing catch-all portion of the code-base not jiving well elsewhere in other subsystems.

Char/misc maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman commented in his 5.14 pull, "This is looking more and more like the "various driver subsystems mushed together" tree..." Indeed it is, particularly with more AI/compute accelerator drivers working their way into the mainline kernel. In years past there has been talk of likely added an "accelerator" subsystem to the Linux kernel but so far that hasn't panned out and drivers for AI hardware and the likes continue living within char/misc.

Speaking of AI, the Habana Labs driver updates are among the sizable updates to char/misc for Linux 5.14. The Habana Labs driver has many improvements with Linux 5.14. That Intel-owned company has decided to disable memory scrubbing by default for performance reasons, resetting the AI devices after a user/client has finished, async device probing, communication protocol improvements, and a variety of other changes made it this cycle for supporting their Gaudi and Goya hardware.

Char/misc also removes the long-deprecated RAW driver.

Char/misc also has various SoundWire updates and continued work on the Xillybus for generic FPGA code in the kernel, among many updates to the smaller drivers living within this area of the kernel.

The full list of char/misc changes this cycle for Linux 5.14 via this PR that already landed in mainline.
Add A Comment
Related News
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games
Real-Time Patches Updated For The Linux 5.13 Kernel
Linux 5.14 Bringing A Major Cleanup To The x86 FPU Code
Linux 5.14 Staging Drops A Set Of Drivers For The Second Time, Intel QEP Added
More OpenRISC LiteX Drivers Expected To Be Upstreamed In Linux
Linux 5.14 Continues Work On USB4 Support Bring-Up
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default