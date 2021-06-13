Linux 5.14 To Begin Enabling The Intel Graphics TTM Memory Management Bits for dGPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 June 2021 at 07:07 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
While a decade ago Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers resisted TTM at the time and instead devised the Graphics Execution Manager (GEM) for kernel graphics memory management needs in its place, now with discrete graphics cards and dedicated video memory, Intel has been working on making use of TTM memory management for those purposes. With Linux 5.14 the initial bits are going to be there for using TTM by the Intel driver when running with discrete graphics having local memory.

Last month I wrote about Intel working on TTM integration for discrete video memory management with their forthcoming discrete graphics products. The Intel kernel graphics driver's existing GEM memory management code remains and no change of code path for existing hardware support.

The initial enabling of TTM device and memory managers for handling local memory "LMEM" on discrete graphics "dGFX" was sent in on Thursday as part of drm-intel-gt-next to DRM-Next ahead of Linux 5.14. Again, existing Intel graphics support is unchanged but this is ultimately about the continued discrete Xe Graphics bring-up for hardware moving forward.

This pull request also has improvements to Intel's GuC submission back-end in preparation for enabling on newer platforms. The pull additionally now starts enabling HuC loading by default for future Gen12 platforms past Rocket Lake and Tiger Lake, namely for Alder Lake.

Outside of this memory management related work, there are also many other Intel graphics driver improvements coming for Linux 5.14.

The Linux 5.14 cycle will kickoff around the end of the month while the stable release will be out later this summer and in time for the autumn Linux distribution releases.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel's ConnMan 1.40, IWD 1.15 Released For Linux Networking
Intel's ISPC Compiler Adds Alder Lake + Sapphire Rapids Support And Apple Arm Chips
Intel Alder Lake Thunderbolt/USB4 Support For Linux 5.14
Linux Kernel Prepares For Intel Xeon CPUs With On-Package HBM Memory
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 16 Adds ARM64 ACPI + UEFI Support, Better Live Migration
Intel Publishes A Bunch Of Code Samples For Helping To Optimize For Their Latest CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It Turns Out Windows Unconditionally Reserves The First 1MB Of RAM, Linux Was Just Late To Do So
Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM
-O3 Compiler Optimization Level Still Deemed Too Unsafe For The Linux Kernel
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
Intel Releases New CPU Microcode Due To New Security Vulnerabilities (June 2021)
GNOME's Need To Broaden Its Audience For Greater Impact & Funding
Experimental Wayland Driver For Wine Now Supports Vulkan, Other Features
KDE Plasma 5.22 Released With Much Better Wayland Support, Usability Enhancements